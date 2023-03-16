Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Just 6½ minutes into Thursday's Class 3A girls basketball state tournament semifinal, Benilde-St. Margaret's was jolted by Kendall McGee's apparent knee injury.

Instead of beating Alexandria with McGee, their sophomore point guard who ranks second on the team in points and assists, the Red Knights would win for their fallen teammate.

Benilde-St. Margaret's defeated the Cardinals 70-51 at Williams Arena. With the victory, the No. 2 seed Red Knights (25-6) advance to face No. 4 seed Stewartville (28-2) in the championship game at 6 p.m. Saturday at Williams Arena.

"We went over to her and she said, 'I can't lift my knee,' " junior guard Olivia Olson said. "So we needed to play as hard as we can because she can't be out here right now. Everyone got on board with that and played harder at that point."

Alexandria led 13-12 at time of McGee's injury. But the Red Knights took control and avoided the upset.

Olson, a Star Tribune All-Metro first-team selection, led all players with 33 points as Benilde-St. Margaret's extended its winning streak to nine games and reached its first championship game since 2010.

Wendy Kohler, coach of No. 3 seed Alexandria (25-5), noted the Red Knights' physicality and the effect it had on her players, "especially late in the game."