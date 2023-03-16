Tap the bookmark to save this article.

BOLD never trailed in a 67-29 victory over United Christian Academy in the Class 1A girls basketball state tournament quarterfinals Thursday at Maturi Pavilion.

The third-seeded Warriors (25-5) scored the first seven points of the game and didn't slow a bit. They led by 38 with five minutes left when the starters exited the game.

United Christian Academy, based in Bloomington, finished the first half with its best run, scoring five straight points. The Thunder made 26 turnovers, 16 in the first half.

Olivia Haukoos led the Thunder (14-12) with nine points.

Mari Ryberg led BOLD with 26 points and eight rebounds. Lainey Braulick had 15 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals, and Mackenzie Visser had 12 points and 11 rebounds.