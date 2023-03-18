Tatum Findley's three-pointer with 1:10 left in the second half broke a tie and lifted Albany to a 48-45 victory over Goodhue in the Class 2A semifinals of the girls basketball state tournament Friday at Williams Arena.

The entire game was tight, neither team able to build a lead of more than six points. Goodhue guard Elisabeth Gadient had a chance to tie the game with less then 10 seconds remaining, but her three-point attempt fell short. Albany corralled the loose ball and dribbled out the remaining time.