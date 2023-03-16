Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa's length presents opponents plenty of problems on both ends of the floor. It gave Underwood fits Thursday.

The tall Jaguars carved out a 60-44 victory over Underwood in the Class 1A girls basketball state tournament quarterfinals at Maturi Pavilion.

"We struggled with their length and athleticism," Underwood coach Brian Hovland said.

Five players at least 5-10 combined for 50 points and limited the eighth-ranked Rockets (26-4) to seven offensive rebounds, the majority coming after the Jaguars had established a double-digit lead. They also forced 22 turnovers.

"I give our posts a ton of credit, and our starting guards are bigger," Jaguars coach Kristina Anderson said. "Our X factors stepped up."

Senior Abby Berge, a 5-11 guard, had 18 points, and 5-10 junior guard/forward Brooklyn Fischer added 14. The 10th-ranked Jaguars (26-4) also benefited from 11 offensive rebounds.

"We have five seniors that are a special part of this team," Berge said. "Every one of our players stepped up in their roles today."

Junior guard Elizabeth Lukken led Underwood with 16 points.