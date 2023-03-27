Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Florida women's basketball coach Kelly Rae Finley made the trek back to Minnesota for the girls basketball state tournament championship games. It paid off.

Hopkins junior Liv McGill revealed Sunday on Twitter that she has verbally committed — "1000% committed," she tweeted — to the Gators. A 5-7 point guard, McGill averaged 14 points per game for the Class 4A state tournament runner-up Royals (28-3).

McGill is the nation's No. 14 recruit in the Class of 2024, according to ESPN's HoopGurlz rankings. She's No. 2 in Minnesota in the class, behind Benilde-St. Margaret's Olivia Olson, who ranks seventh nationally.

Two of McGill's teammates, senior guard Nuna Agara and senior forward Taylor Woodson, signed Division I letters of intent earlier this season. The 5-11 Agara signed with Stanford, and the 6-0 Woodson is headed to Michigan.

Agara averaged 19 points in 2022-23, while Woodson averaged 18 while dealing with an ankle injury. They and McGill also were vital when Hopkins won the state title in 2022.

Finley, a Breck standout in high school (1999-2003), was elevated from interim coach with the Gators to the head coaching position in February 2022. Her Florida team, 19-14 this season, is playing in the WNIT.