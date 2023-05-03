Chaska finds itself in an unusual position: seeking a girls basketball coach.

Tara Seifert has stepped down as the Hawks' coach after 16 seasons. She was only the program's second coach, succeeding Bob Downs. Seifert served as an assistant coach under Downs before replacing him.

"It has been an honor to lead this program the past 16 years!" Seifert said on Twitter. "I have been blessed to coach so many amazing young ladies, have great coaches on staff, and to represent Chaska HS and it's community!"

Seifert guided the Hawks to their lone state championship in 2021, a 45-43 triumph over Rosemount for the Class 4A title. It completed an 18-0 season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic. The season began in mid-January.

The Hawks also reached the state tournament in Seifert's first season, 2008, and again in 2010. She compiled a 301-143 record, including a program-best 27-2 in her final season.

Downs directed the program for its first 33 years. He led the Hawks to four state tournament appearances, 1982, 1983, 1990 and 1998. They were the Class 3A runner-up to Minneapolis North in the last appearance. He finished with 440 career wins.