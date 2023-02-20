Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Freshman girls basketball players Tori Oehrlein of Crosby-Ironton and Maddyn Greenway of Providence Academy became the fastest to reach 2,000 points in state history. Here are the 10 girls who got to 2,000 points in the fewest games, compiled by basketball historian Matt Pederson:

Games: Player, school, year

72: Tori Oehrlein, Crosby-Ironton, 2023

80: Maddyn Greenway, Providence Academy, 2023

82: Kierah Kimbrough, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River, 2004

82: Megan Taylor, Roseau, 1995

85: Tayler Hill, Minneapolis South, 2007

86: Janet Karvonen, New York Mills, 1979

87: Madison Mathiowetz, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's, 2021

91: Kiley Borowicz, Roseau, 2016

91: Addi Mack, Minnehaha Academy, 2023

94: Sari Noga, Parkers Prairie, 2008