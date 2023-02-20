Freshman girls basketball players Tori Oehrlein of Crosby-Ironton and Maddyn Greenway of Providence Academy became the fastest to reach 2,000 points in state history. Here are the 10 girls who got to 2,000 points in the fewest games, compiled by basketball historian Matt Pederson:
Games: Player, school, year
72: Tori Oehrlein, Crosby-Ironton, 2023
80: Maddyn Greenway, Providence Academy, 2023
82: Kierah Kimbrough, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River, 2004
82: Megan Taylor, Roseau, 1995
85: Tayler Hill, Minneapolis South, 2007
86: Janet Karvonen, New York Mills, 1979
87: Madison Mathiowetz, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's, 2021
91: Kiley Borowicz, Roseau, 2016
91: Addi Mack, Minnehaha Academy, 2023
94: Sari Noga, Parkers Prairie, 2008