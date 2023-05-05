Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The girls basketball player who raised her stock as much as anybody during the state tournament, Albany 6-3 junior center Alyssa Sand, has come off the recruiting board.

Sand recently announced her commitment via Twitter to coach Ruth Sinn and St. Thomas.

"I would like to thank all my friends, family, coaches, lifting coach, teammates and especially my parents who have helped me out along the way!!" her post said.

Sand had 29 points, 21 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocked shots in a 74-60 loss to Providence Academy in the Class 2A championship game. She went 9-for-15 from the floor and 11-for-14 from the free-throw line.

Albany finished the season 30-2.