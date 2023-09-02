Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Simley's football team took the field Friday to a standing ovation as the public address announcer recognized the 2022 Class 4A state champions.

Current Spartans did a convincing impression. Especially junior running back Jerrod Jones.

Simley, despite having only five returning starters from the state championship run, defeated Winona 37-6. Jones contributed four touchdowns.

A special night for Jones, listed at 5-3 and 140, started with him ripping off a 50-yard scoring run on the game's first drive. Two passing touchdowns followed as the hosts built a 21-0 halftime lead.

Junior quarterback Tim Pietsch connected with senior Danny Martin for a 17-yard score in the first quarter. Only 16.2 seconds remained in the first half when Pietsch got the ball to Jones and let him do the rest. Jones turned the short connection into a 29-yard touchdown.

A solid showing in the passing game was a welcomed addition to an offense that lost 90% of last season's 3,778 rushing yards to graduation.

But Simley can still do damage on the ground. Jones proved as much by opening the second half with a 76-yard touchdown dash and adding another covering 35 yards. He finished last season as the Spartans' fourth-leading rusher (226 yards).