Maybe you'll notice something about the three games we chose to analyze in advance of this week's high school football games.

We chose, by accident, games involving three private schools and three public schools. Two of the privates play each other. Two of the publics play each other. One game pits public vs. private.

Here's the deal: We didn't choose public schools or private schools. We chose football teams.

St. Agnes is 6-0, St. Croix Lutheran is a worthy opponent that reached the Class 3A quarterfinals last season, and they're playing in Sea Foam Stadium at Concordia (St. Paul). Two Rivers and St. Paul Central are each 5-1, and each has prominent players. Totino-Grace is back in Class 4A and back to winning, and Orono is undefeated in a dominating way.

The next step? Jim Paulsen and David La Vaque have to predict who will win each game. They do this every week, and this season each has been right 13 times and wrong eight times. They are certain to take their tie into the final games of the regular season next week, because they agree on all three games this week.

The analysis and their picks:

St. Croix Lutheran Crusaders (3-3) vs. St. Agnes Aggies (6-0), at Sea Foam Stadium (St. Paul), 7 p.m.

Jim says: This is no namby-pamby private school tug-of-war. St. Agnes is No. 5 in the Class 2A state poll and likes to get gritty. The Aggies prefer to go through, rather than around, opponents behind a pair of superb RBs in Elijah Simmons and Evonson Plamann and a talented QB in Landen Mickelson. And they are bolstered by a defense that simply refuses to budge. The pick: St. Agnes 33, St. Croix Lutheran 13

David says: As Maple Grove coach Matt Lombardi has said, offenses are permitted to have high and low points, but a defense never can. That's hardcore, sure. But it's working for St. Agnes. The Aggies have allowed just 7.7 points per game and only seven the past eight quarters. Senior linebacker Adam Hernandez and his pals are the Aggies' rock. The pick: St. Agnes 28, St. Croix Lutheran 7

Two Rivers Warriors (5-1) at St. Paul Central Minutemen (5-1) , 5:30 p.m.

Jim says: Two Rivers, which was known as Henry Sibley until 2021, is enjoying its best season in a decade, having already won its most games since 2013, and is a two-point loss to Hastings shy of being undefeated. Local prep football fans know about defensive lineman Max Mogelson and his relentless motor, but there is more, including talented QB Drew Altavilla and RB Ramzi Rislove. The pick: Two Rivers 40, St. Paul Central 20

David says: St. Paul Central junior quarterback Allan Lankfard Jr. brings dual-threat capability. With him at the controls, the Minutemen won their past four games. Extending the streak will require some tightening up defensively because Two Rivers averages 35.3 points per game. The pick: Two Rivers 42, St. Paul Central 21

Totino-Grace (5-1) at Orono (6-0), 7 p.m.

Jim says: Safe to say this is the Game of the Year in Class 4A in the metro. Orono, ranked No. 2, has been mowing through opponents by an average of nearly 30 points per game. No. 4 Totino-Grace's sturdy defense will have its hands full trying to slow Spartans junior QB Charlie Cordes and the slew of talent around him. The pick: Orono 30, Totino-Grace 21

David says: Beautiful Pesonen Stadium at Orono provides the optimal stage for this clash. Beyond Cordes, the Spartans lean on senior running back Liam Rodgers (122.3 rushing yards per game). With rain and blustery winds in the forecast Friday, sounds like a good night for grilled cheese, tomato soup and lots of handoffs. The pick: Orono 21, Totino-Grace 14