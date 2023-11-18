Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Hutchinson qualified for its ninth Prep Bowl championship game since 1983, a run of success one part pageantry, one part pressure.

"When delivery is expected, delivery is hard," coach Andy Rostberg said. "It's hard to deliver when everybody's got their hand out. You win on Friday and you feel really good most of Saturday. But then you know what's coming on Monday. They're going to say, 'Hey, can you do that again for us?' Or you have fans that will say, 'If you make it to the state title game, we'll come watch.' Well, that's not easy. And, and these kids are crazy good about it."

Anton Kadlec, a third-year starter at offensive tackle, said he tells newer teammates "to calm down and focus on their task and go one play at a time. That's all it takes."

So long as fans get the expected playoff payoff.

"We always say pressure is a privilege," Rostberg said in the company of four of his players after Friday's victory against North Branch. "It's either going to polish you really hard, or it's going to just grind you up into powder. And I can guarantee you these four guys sitting here, and we have others, are polished hard. They know how to play football. They know how to win football games late."

A closer look at the Mr. Football list

The Minnesota Football Coaches Association announced its finalists for Mr. Football on Thursday. This is an individual award, of course, presented to the top senior high school football player in Minnesota each year since 2004.

But with state semifinals going on and Prep Bowls just ahead, it is reasonable to wonder:

Which of the 10 finalists are still playing? Let's take a look.

Luke Dingmann, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa quarterback, linebacker and punter: His team is playing in a semifinal Saturday against Minneota. At issue is Dingmann's health. He suffered a shoulder injury in the quarterfinals.

Wyatt Gilmore, Rogers tight end and defensive end: Rogers went 9-2, but its season ended in the Class 5A quarterfinals with a loss to Alexandria.

Savion Hart, St. Thomas Academy running back and outside linebacker: The Cadets defeated Alexandria on Friday and will play in the Prep Bowl.

Ayden Helder, Stewartville quarterback: Stewartville will play Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton in a Class 3A semifinal Saturday.

Emerson Mandell, Irondale offensive and defensive lineman: Irondale went 1-8 and exited in the first round of the playoffs.

Antonio Menard, Lakeville North fullback, outside linebacker and defensive end: Lakeville North went 9-2 and lost to Eden Prairie in a Class 6A quarterfinal.

Francis O'Malley, Montevideo running back, linebacker, kicker and punter: His team went 6-4 and lost to Albany in the section semifinals.

Will Steil, Rocori quarterback, defensive back, punter: Rocori will play Hutchinson for the Class 4A championship.

Maxwell Woods, Chanhassen running back and cornerback: The Storm is undefeated and will play Andover on Saturday in a Class 5A semifinal.

Tanner Zolnosky, East Ridge quarterback and safety: The Raptors went 4-7, but they lasted into the Class 6A quarterfinals and nearly defeated Lakeville South, falling 35-34.