Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Centennial withstood a pair of Lakeville South's best shots, took the lead on a long pass, then held on for a 20-13 victory Thursday and a berth in the Class 6A football championship game.

Centennial will play in the state championship game for the first time since 1984.

"The lights were a little bit bright for our [offense] to start," Centennial coach Mike Diggins said. "I was basically reminding them the field was no bigger than Centennial's field."

Lakeville South scored first when Connor Cade took a quick inside handoff and raced 45 yards untouched for a touchdown. The score was 7-0 before the game was three minutes old.

Meanwhile, Centennial struggled to get untracked, going three-and-out on its first two possessions.

Centennial finally cracked the scoreboard late in the first half, going 64 yards in nine plays. Cummings finished things off with an 8-yard run with 2:54 left in the half, making it 7-6.

"We had to widen them a little bit, and then it opened up, and then our big boys up front started wearing them down," Diggins said.

The teams traded touchdowns to start the second half. Centennial took the opening kickoff and went 58 yards in 13 plays, with Cummings providing the first lead, 12-7, on a keeper around left end.

"Our kids came out of that locker room and they responded," Diggins said.

Lakeville South took the lead back when Jonah Shine broke free for a 35-yard score, the final play of a 12-play, 76-yard drive.

"We missed a few tackles. That happens. We're not perfect," Centennial defensive lineman Marcus Whiting said.

Centennial took control for good when Cummings hit Josh Lee with a perfectly placed 69-yard pass. The successful two-point conversion that followed gave Centennial a 20-13 lead with eight minutes left.

Cummings finished with 163 yards passing and a touchdown and ran for 43 yards and two touchdowns.

"He's my three-year starter, and that's invaluable to us," Diggins said.

Lakeville South coach Ben Burk said the teams aren't separated by much.

"They're a physical, tough team," Burk said. "We talked this week about football being a game of inches and which plays you've got to make when they come your way. We made a lot of them, but we didn't make enough."