Nevis, No. 3 in the final Nine-Player state rankings, took advantage of a video-reviewed touchdown at the end of the first half and a couple of big plays early in the third quarter Thursday to hand Ottertail Central its first loss of the season, 35-0, in the state tournament semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Tigers quarterback Eli Lewis threw four touchdown passes, highlighted by a pass tipped into the end zone as time expired in the second quarter.

The ball was plucked just before it hit the turf by A.J. Bessler. It was originally called incomplete, but a review confirmed that Bessler got his hands under the ball before it hit the ground. It gave Nevis a 14-0 lead going into the break and became a back-breaker for Ottertail Central.

Nevis (12-0) will play Kingsland for the Nine-Player championship.