Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Beau Wiersma ran wild.

Isaiah Wright did his best to keep pace.

Wiersma rolled up 297 yards on 29 carries with four touchdowns, leading fifth-ranked Kingsland past No. 2 Fertile-Beltrami 36-28 on Thursday in the Nine-Player semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Wright also scored four touchdowns, rushing for 184 yards on 21 carries for Fertile-Beltrami.