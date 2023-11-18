Hutchinson football coach Andy Rostberg enjoys any time a personnel move takes care of itself.

Such was the case earlier this season when injuries necessitated moving receiver Nathan Thode to starting quarterback.

"All of a sudden, we're going, 'Wow, he can run,' so we put him at tailback," Rostberg said. "Really good coaching — get a kid hurt and that's how you find out the other kid is one of your better running backs."

When starting quarterback Logan Butler returned under center, he felt the offense go to another level with Thode at running back and former starting back Charlie Renner at receiver.

"To have him as an athlete outside really opened things up," Butler said.

Thode and Renner spent most of Friday's Class 4A state tournament semifinal at U.S. Bank Stadium in the painted purple end zones as Hutchinson overwhelmed North Branch 56-28. The Tigers (10-2) return to the Prep Bowl on Friday, the place their season ended last November.

Thode finished with 171 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Renner added 20 rushing yards, a 64-yard touchdown reception, a 5-yard touchdown run and a half-dozen two-point conversions for a Tigers team that doesn't kick extra points.

Renner's long touchdown catch "makes defenses think a little more," Butler said.

"If we take a shot and score on it, the next drive they are thinking, 'They might take another shot here,' so that backs them up a little," Butler said. "And that opens up the run game more."

Rostberg added: "It's hard to call a pass play when you're getting 8 yards a pop on the ground. We're very capable of throwing it. We can air it out. But we like to throw when we want to, not have that dictated to us."

The North Branch (10-2) offense created some headaches. Junior quarterback Jacob Robillard rushed for 158 yards and two touchdowns.

"Their offense is a bugger," Rostberg said. "They do a nice job of using fakes and hitting you in the middle on the trap or off tackle or with the quarterback outside — and all of that happens in about 2 ½ seconds. You have to be very disciplined. And they're kids, they fall asleep. You get tired and the first thing to go is the brain."