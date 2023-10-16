Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The last week of the high school football regular season has arrived, tagging along with the MEA school break, so don't wait until Friday for stadium lights to illuminate. There's a full Wednesday schedule and a small but mighty Thursday schedule this week.

The state rankings, compiled by the Star Tribune's Jim Paulsen after voting by a panel of media representatives, arrive early as well.

Eden Prairie remains No. 1 in Class 6A. The Eagles will test their perfect record against Woodbury (4-3), and don't assume anything about the starting time. That one begins at 6 p.m., part of a Thursday schedule with starting times ranging from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday also features No. 3 Minnetonka at No. 6 Maple Grove at 1 p.m.

State rankings

First-place votes in parentheses, record, total points

CLASS 6A

1. Eden Prairie (12), 7-0, 120

2. Lakeville North, 6-1, 102

3. Minnetonka, 6-1, 96

4. Lakeville South, 6-1, 88

5. Centennial, 6-1, 73

6. Maple Grove, 5-2, 56

7. Stillwater, 5-2, 26

8. Anoka, 5-2, 25

9. Edina, 4-3, 20

10. Shakopee, 4-3, 18

Others receiving votes: Stillwater 12, Rosemount 7, St. Michael-Albertville 5, Forest Lake 4, Buffalo 3, Prior Lake 3, Woodbury 2

CLASS 5A

1. Chanhassen (12), 7-0, 120

2. Rogers, 7-0, 107

3. Mankato West, 6-1, 91

4. Alexandria, 7-0, 89

5. Andover, 6-1, 66

6. St. Thomas Academy, 6-1, 65

7. Brainerd, 6-1, 45

8. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 6-1, 33

9. Bloomington Jefferson, 6-1, 22

10. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 6-1, 18

Others receiving votes: Two Rivers 4, Owatonna 1

CLASS 4A

1. Becker (11), 7-0, 119

2. Orono (1), 7-0, 109

3, Hutchinson, 5-2, 77

4. Bryon, 6-1, 74

5. Kasson-Mantorville, 6-1, 60

6. Mound-Westonka, 6-1, 52

7. Rocori, 5-2, 45

8. Detroit Lakes, 6-1, 35

9. North Branch, 6-1, 30

10. Princeton, 6-1, 27

Others receiving votes: Totino-Grace 23, Hill-Murray 5, Minneapolis Henry 2, Chisago Lakes 1, Hermantown 1

CLASS 3A

1. Stewartville (8), 7-0, 116

2. Esko (4), 7-0, 112

3. Annandale, 7-0, 95

4. Litchfield, 6-1, 77

5. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 6-1, 66

6. Minneapolis North, 6-1, 45

7. Dassel-Cokato, 6-1, 42

8. Waseca, 6-1, 41

9. Fairmont, 6-1, 32

10. Pequot Lakes, 6-1, 14

Others receiving votes: Rochester Lourdes 11, Rockford 9

CLASS 2A

1. Barnesville (9), 7-0, 116

2. Caledonia (2), 7-0, 107

3. Eden Valley-Watkins, 7-0, 94

4. Jackson County Central, 7-0, 79

5. St. Agnes (1), 7-0, 74

6. Barnum, 7-0, 51

7. Norwood Young America, 7-0, 49

8. Cannon Falls, 6-1, 36

9. Osakis, 6-1, 28

10. Moose Lake-Willow River, 6-1, 10

Others receiving votes: Maple River 7, Dover-Eyota 3, Staples-Motley 3, Chatfield 2, Redwood Valley 1

CLASS 1A

1. Minneota (10), 7-0, 116

2. Fillmore Central (1), 7-0, 107

3. Mahnomen/Waubun (1), 7-0, 100

4. BOLD, 6-1, 77

5. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 7-0, 68

6. Ada-Borup-West, 6-1, 46

7. Bethlehem Academy, 6-1, 34

8. Springfield, 6-1, 28

9. Upsala/Swanville, 6-1, 24

10. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, 6-1, 16

Others receiving votes: Mayer Lutheran 14, Sleepy Eye United 14, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 9, Kenyon-Wanamingo 6

NINE-PLAYER

1. Mountain Iron-Buhl (11), 7-0, 119

2. Fertile-Beltrami (1), 7-0, 109

3. Nevis, 7-0, 92

4. Ottertail Central, 7-0, 76

5. Kingsland, 7-0, 70

6. Cherry, 6-1, 66

7. Hills-Beaver Creek, 6-0, 44

8. Ogilvie, 6-1, 30

9. Leroy-Ostrander, 6-1, 28

10. Edgerton, 6-1, 11

Others receiving votes: New Ulm Cathedral 7, Spring Grove 5, Goodridge/Grygla 2, Clearbrook-Gonvick 1

The rankings were determined by a group of voters representing media across the state. Each No. 1 vote is worth 10 points, No. 2 9 points, No. 3 8 points, down to No. 10 worth 1 point. The rankings are compiled by the Star Tribune's Jim Paulsen (612-437-9926 cell/text), james.paulsen@startribune.com).