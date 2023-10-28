The high school football section playoffs aren't letting up, and Saturday's games come with a dose of winter weather in the forecast. Jim Paulsen and David La Vaque also aren't letting up in their annual competition of predicting winners.

Good Minnesotans that they are, there's no hint they even noticed the cold, and maybe some snow, bearing down. But they considered talent and experience, measured tangibles and intangibles, pondered the past and the present.

And then they agreed on every game they considered.

Their analysis and their picks for three Saturday playoff games:

Class 5A, Section 3 semifinals

Two Rivers Warriors (8-1) at St. Thomas Academy Cadets (6-2), noon

Jim says: Now comes the real test for Two Rivers. The former Henry Sibley has had a wonderfully resurgent season, but the Warriors haven't exactly faced a murderer's row of opponents. St. Thomas Academy, flush with talent and carrying a reputation as a bruising team, will be their toughest foe to date. The Warriors haven't faced players the caliber of St. Thomas Academy RB Savion Hart and QB Maximus Sims. The pick: St. Thomas Academy 34, Two Rivers 21

David says: Two Rivers players did themselves proud this season regardless of when it ends. Chances are Saturday brings the end. However, St. Thomas Academy isn't a world-beater. The Cadets allowed 55 points in the season opener and another 35 last week in a loss at Chaska. Those losses must be considered. The Warriors are good enough to author their own upset victory. The pick: St. Thomas Academy 38, Two Rivers 28

Class 4A, Section 6 semifinals

Delano Tigers (5-4) at Mound Westonka White Hawks (7-1), 1 p.m.

Jim says: Can Mound Westonka put its regrettable playoff results in the past and enjoy a little success? The White Hawks have lost seven of their past nine first-round postseason games, the last four in a row. They did beat Delano handily barely three weeks ago, rolling up 479 yards of offense. They deserve some end-of-season prosperity. The pick: Mound Westonka 35, Delano 22

David says: Yesterday, Jim referenced the Minnesota Twins ending their string of playoff futility as a sort of motivation for Prior Lake. But the comparison seems better suited for Mound Westonka, given the White Hawks' recent success against Delano. If they can get RB Ray Beiningen (37 carries for 178 yards and four touchdowns last week) going once again, Mound Westonka spits in the eye of the Tigers. The pick: Mound Westonka 41, Delano 21

Class 4A, Section 8 semifinals

Princeton Tigers (7-2) at Becker Bulldogs (8-0), 1 p.m.

Jim says: Princeton has been in survival mode for much of the past month. After a 6-0 start, the Tigers lost back-to-back games to end the regular season and held off a second-half rally to beat Little Falls on Tuesday. I'm afraid they'll need more than self-preservation instincts here. No. 1, 4A Becker is balanced, battle-tested and built to win at this time of year. The pick: Becker 42, Princeton 21

David says: Becker QB Zachary Bengtson and company have the look of a section champ in waiting. The Bulldogs are perfect at home since September 2019. Chances are good the Bulldogs defend the fortress once again. The pick: Becker 35, Princeton 14

To see the the section tournament brackets in six classes and the state tournament bracket in Class 6A, click here.