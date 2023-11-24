Savion Hart of St. Thomas Academy and Maxwell Woods of Chanhassen are among the 10 finalists for Mr. Football as presented by Minnesota Football Coaches Association, and each of them made the Star Tribune's All-Metro first team. Only one of them will emerge as Class 5A Prep Bowl champion when the Cadets and Storm clash at 4 p.m. Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Here's a look at both players:

Size

Hart: 5-11, 195 pounds

Woods: 5-10, 175

Positions

Hart: running back

Woods: running back, cornerback, kick returner

Rushing yards

Hart: 2,416

Woods: 1,629

200-yard games

Hart: six

Woods: four

Total touchdowns

Hart: 38

Woods: 25

College plans

Hart: undecided

Woods: North Dakota State

Coaches say

Hart: "He's a dude."

Woods: "He's the best football player we saw."

