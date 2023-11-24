Savion Hart of St. Thomas Academy and Maxwell Woods of Chanhassen are among the 10 finalists for Mr. Football as presented by Minnesota Football Coaches Association, and each of them made the Star Tribune's All-Metro first team. Only one of them will emerge as Class 5A Prep Bowl champion when the Cadets and Storm clash at 4 p.m. Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Here's a look at both players:
Size
Hart: 5-11, 195 pounds
Woods: 5-10, 175
Positions
Hart: running back
Woods: running back, cornerback, kick returner
Rushing yards
Hart: 2,416
Woods: 1,629
200-yard games
Hart: six
Woods: four
Total touchdowns
Hart: 38
Woods: 25
College plans
Hart: undecided
Woods: North Dakota State
Coaches say
Hart: "He's a dude."
Woods: "He's the best football player we saw."