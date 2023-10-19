Mankato West and Rogers, a pair of Class 5A powers, have a history. It repeated itself Wednesday.

Senior quarterback Barton McAninch ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more in the first half, leading Mankato West (7-1) to a 28-0 victory over previously-unbeaten Rogers. Mankato West (7-1) is ranked third in Class 5A, Rogers (7-1) is second.

Mankato West has defeated Rogers in the state semifinals the past two seasons.

The Scarlets opened the scoring on McAninch's 20-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Maurice Staley early in the second quarter.

A short time later, Rogers senior quarterback Reece Dawson was injured and walked off. With nothing at stake in the game, Dawson didn't return, not even when his backup was injured in the third quarter.

McAninch scored on runs of 22 and 26 yards to quickly make it 21-0.

McAninch added an 80-yard scoring pass to senior wide receiver Carter Bersaw before halftime, making it 28-0.

In other games Wednesday:

Spring Lake Park 27, Mahtomedi 26 (OT): Zephyrs coach Dave Muetzel plays to win. It backfired against the Panthers (4-4). Mahtomedi pulled within one point on senior running back Alec Mahoney's 10-yard halfback option touchdown to senior wide receiver Will Newman on its first play in overtime. They went for the two-point conversion, and the pass fell incomplete. Sophomore running back Lamari Brown scored a touchdown on a 7-yard run and senior Carter Smith kicked the extra point on the Panthers' possession in overtime. The Zephyrs (4-4) forced overtime on senior quarterback Charles Brandt's 3-yard run on a naked bootleg on fourth-and-2 with 6.7 seconds remaining. They had a chance to win the game, but the extra-point kick was blocked.

Willmar 36, Totino-Grace 35 (2 OT): Sophomore quarterback Jordan Ellingson threw a two-point conversion pass to senior Matt Mohr, giving the Cardinals (2-6) a double-overtime victory over the Eagles (5-3). Junior running back Conlan Carlson scored on a 2-yard run in the second overtime, pulling Willmar within a point, 35-34. Carlson scored the second of his three touchdowns on a 3-yard run in the first overtime. Senior quarterback Will Brands scored on a 3-yard run and the Eagles kicked the extra point on their possession in the second overtime. Ellingson threw two touchdown passes in the final 53 seconds of regulation, the last a 4-yarder to senior Cullen Gregory with six seconds remaining followed by a two-point conversion pass to force overtime.

Eagan 45, Eastview 20: The Lightning (4-4) entered the matchup with twice as many wins as the Wildcats (3-5). The Wildcats ran over them with a time-consuming, punishing ground attack. Eagan scored on all five of its first-half possessions, building a 31-8 lead by halftime without throwing a pass. Its first pass, on the opening possession of the second half, resulted in a 77-yard touchdown from senior quarterback Carson Schwamb to junior wide receiver Sam Sisk. Senior running back Nick Tesdall scored three touchdowns, on runs of 1, 4 and 20 yards.

Hill-Murray 56, St. Paul Como Park 6: Junior quarterback Jackson Reeves threw four touchdown passes to senior wide receiver Simon Seidl in the first half and senior Gavin Berg had two return touchdowns in the first four minutes as the Pioneers (6-2) walloped the Cougars (4-4). Reeves and Seidl hooked up for 4-, 20-, 34-, and 46-yard scores. Berg took the opening kickoff back 82 yards for a score and returned a fumble 65 yards for a touchdown.

Minneapolis North 42, Fridley 0: Senior running back Kahlil Brown ran for three first-half touchdowns as the Class 3A, No. 6 Polars (7-1) raced to a 28-0 halftime lead against the Tigers (5-3). Brown scored on runs of 1, 30 and 42 yards. He added a fourth touchdown with an 18-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Monticello 26, Cambridge-Isanti 19: Junior quarterback Koen Schlangen and senior wide receiver Haden Katzenberger teamed up for their second touchdown pass, a 20-yarder with 28 seconds remaining, as the Magic (4-4) edged the Bluejackets. Schlangen and Katzenberger teamed up on a 51-yard scoring strike in the opening quarter. Cambridge-Isanti (3-5) tied it 19-19 on senior running back Levi Maurer's 1-yard run with 1 minute, 45 seconds remaining.