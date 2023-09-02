Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Monticello junior quarterback Koen Schlangen appears to have learned a lot as an understudy.

Schlangen threw four touchdown passes as the Magic rebounded from an early two-touchdown deficit to beat Bemidji 28-26 in both teams' season opener Friday at Bemidji State.

Bemidji raced to a 13-0 first-quarter lead on two short touchdown runs by junior running back Owen Frazer.

Schlangen — who saw minimal action during Monticello's 4-5 season in 2022 — then took over, throwing back-to-back scoring strikes of 45 and 78 yards to senior wide receiver Haden Katzenberger. The tandem also hooked up on an 11-yard scoring play in the third quarter.

Schlangen's 42-yard touchdown pass to senior running back Justin Wirtz just before halftime gave the Magic the lead for good at 22-19.

Monticello senior defensive back Ayden Smith made an interception and blocked a field goal.

In other games Friday:

Alexandria 42, Chaska 7: Sophomore quarterback Chase Thompson threw three touchdown passes and ran for another as the Cardinals overwhelmed the Hawks. The 6-7 Thompson hit three different receivers for scores.

Cretin-Derham Hall 35, Tartan 0: Senior quarterback Miles Bollinger threw a touchdown pass and ran for another in the opening quarter as the Raiders shut out Tartan. Bollinger threw a 32-yard scoring pass to junior wide receiver Owen Prestegaard and scored on a 1-yard run.

Kasson-Mantorville 49, Delano 35: Senior running back Dominic Mann scored four touchdowns for the Komets, on runs of 3, 4, 33 and 64 yards. Delano senior Cael Olson ran for two scores, and junior Bryce Peterson threw two touchdown passes.

Minneapolis Henry 10, Richfield 7: Junior running back Ke'Tavion Colton scored on a 2-yard run early in the fourth quarter as the Patriots slipped past the Spartans.

New Prague 17, Bloomington Jefferson 0: The Trojans honored their 1973 Class B state championship team by shutting out the Jaguars. Senior running back Jack Hennen provided the New Prague defense with all the support it needed, scoring on a 35-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Quarterback Will Seymour added a 1-yard TD run in the second quarter. The Trojans scored all of their points in the opening half.

Owatonna 42, Hastings 7: Senior quarterback Jacob Ginskey threw five touchdown passes, two to senior Caleb Hullopeter, as the Huskies overwhelmed the Raiders. They were also Owatonna's leaders in the passing department last season.

Providence Academy 14, Breck 13: Senior quarterback Charlie Willihnganz hit classmate Solomon Martin with a 5-yard touchdown pass and Max Igbanugo booted the extra point with 59 seconds remaining as the Lions rallied to beat the Mustangs. Willihnganz scored the Lions' first touchdown on a 5-yard run. Breck took a 13-7 lead on Hank Langer's 1-yard run early in the fourth quarter but missed the extra point.

Watertown-Mayer 28, Austin 27: Senior running back Michael Foley scored his fourth touchdown on a 10-yard run with 2 minutes, 8 seconds remaining, lifting the Royals over the Packers. He also scored on a 1-yard run and caught two touchdown passes from senior Nathan Behrens.