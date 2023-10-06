Eastview scored 22 points in the third quarter to pull away from visiting Park of Cottage Grove for a 42-14 homecoming victory.

The Lightning (4-2) had a 20-7 lead at halftime and then had two interception returns for touchdowns and scored another touchdown on a short pass. Cooper DeSutter returned an interception 40 yards for a score and caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Grayson Osberg, and Kaleb Ngwendson returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown.

Damon Green scored three straight rushing touchdowns to help the Lightning build a 20-0 lead in the second quarter.

Miskir Esayas scored on a 45-yard run to get the Wolfpack (3-3) on the board before halftime. Brett Salmonson scored on a 3-yard touchdown run for the Wolfpack in the fourth quarter.

East Ridge 21, Mounds View 14: Tanner Zolnosky threw an 89-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Frendt with 9:10 left to complete a comeback victory for the visiting Raptors. Zolnosky tied the score 14-14 in the third quarter with a 10-yard touchdown run. Charlie Bern scored on a 4-yard run for the Raptors (2-4) in the second quarter. The Mustangs (3-3) had a pair of seven-point leads in the second quarter, on a 17-yard touchdown run by Jack Bongard and a 4-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Sampson to Tyler Nystrom.

Roseville 30, Hopkins 0: Kellen Little threw three touchdown passes to lead the visiting Raiders to their first win of the season and drop the Royals to 0-6. Colin Lutz caught two touchdown passes and Jamir Horton caught one, and Qwinten Hood returned an interception for a touchdown for the Raiders (1-5).