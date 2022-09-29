After a Week 4 when they agreed on all three games they considered and were wrong two-thirds of the time, the Star Tribune's high school football analysts are approaching it differently this time.

Staff writers David La Vaque and Jim Paulsen agree on absolutely nothing in Week 5. They studied three games and predicted a different winner in each.

Jim and David both went 1-2 last week, so Paulsen is 11-4 after Week 4 2022, and La Vaque is 9-6.

Friday's football schedule

Their picks and discussion for Week 5:

Rosemount Irish (4-0) at Lakeville South Cougars (3-1), 7 p.m.

Jim says: Eden Prairie beat Lakeville South two weeks ago, followed by Rosemount over Eden Prairie last week. A Lakeville South victory, which I anticipate, would close the loop. Lakeville South RB Carson Hansen has run for 688 yards, averaging 12.5 yards per carry, in three victories. Can Rosemount find a way to stop him? At least slow him down? The pick: Lakeville South 28, Rosemount 14

David says: This game isn't for the heavyweight crown, but expect one heck of a fight. Lakeville South changed its fortunes a few seasons ago by installing the Power-T offense. Rosemount made the switch this fall and hopes to ride the new look deep into the playoffs. I expect the best of two underappreciated defensive units to have the final say. The pick: Rosemount 21, Lakeville South 20

Chanhassen Storm (4-0) at Robbinsdale Armstrong Falcons (4-0), 7 p.m.

Jim says: Here's an idea for Armstrong: Get the ball into receiver Marquan Tucker's hands. He's caught 13 passes, and eight of those plays ended in the opposing end zone. Chanhassen's defense is the toughest the Falcons have faced all season. The Storm will need to limit explosive plays if they hope to win. The pick: Armstrong 20, Chanhassen 18

David says: Picking against Chanhassen when the Storm beat Spring Lake Park taught me a lesson. QB Grant Muffenbier and RB Maxwell Woods are a dynamic offensive duo. And there's a lot to like about the Storm's defensive unit, which hasn't permitted more than 16 points in a game this season. The pick: Chanhassen 21, Armstrong 14

Minneapolis Henry Patriots (4-0) at St. Paul Harding/Humboldt Knights (4-0), 6 p.m.

Jim says: Who saw a battle of undefeated teams shaping up when this game was scheduled? Both teams are wonderful unexpected success stories. Henry had lost 17 straight games before this season, but Patriots running back Newmann Thomas has put the team on his back with 722 yards and 11 touchdowns. Will he be enough? The pick: Harding/Humboldt 27, Henry 18

David says: Two long-suffering programs have turned heads by trading moral victories for the real thing. Dual-threat QB Jorge Irizarry and RB Robert Htoo push the Knighthawks offense forward. They must avoid a letdown after a close victory against Minneapolis South last week. The pick: Henry 20, Harding/Humboldt 13