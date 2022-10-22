Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Year: 2013

"We did what we came here to do." — Eden Prairie linebacker Johnny Heller

Hutchinson and St. Croix Lutheran put their explosiveness on full display.

Hutchinson had the ball for only 1 minute, 48 seconds in the first quarter and scored 28 points en route to a 49-7 victory over Holy Angels in the Class 4A final. St. Croix Lutheran accumulated 572 yards of total offense, 417 on the ground, to outlast New London-Spicer 48-44 for the Class 3A crown in the highest-scoring game in Prep Bowl history.

Hutchinson junior running back Robbie Grimsley had three carries, all for touchdowns, for 225 yards in the first quarter of the Class 4A championship game. He scored on runs of 57, 76 and a Prep Bowl record 92 yards in the opening quarter. He finished with 261 yards on six carries.

The Tigers' other first-quarter touchdown came from Grimsley's backfield mate, Tory Adams. He returned a punt 50 yards for a score.

"Robbie's a game-breaker," Hutchinson coach Andy Rostberg said. "If you give him a crack, he's probably gone."

For St. Croix Lutheran, Trever Koester got the Crusaders started with a 68-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage. He finished with 139 yards.

"I don't think anybody expected that out of me," Koester said. "I'm not the fastest guy."

In another final, Owatonna won its first championship by shutting out Brainerd 24-0. It marked the final championship game to be played in the Metrodome.

State championship games

Class 6A: Eden Prairie 28, Rosemount 7

Class 5A: Owatonna 24, Brainerd 0

Class 4A: Hutchinson 49, Holy Angels 7

Class 3A: St. Croix Lutheran 48, New London-Spicer 44

Class 2A: Chatfield 17, Minneota/Lincoln 7

Class 1A: Mahnomen 46, Dawson-Boyd 13

Nine-Man: Grand Meadow 28, Underwood 6