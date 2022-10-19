Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Year: 2016

Over the roars of a crowd celebrating in the closing seconds of the Class 1A championship, Minneapolis North coach Charles Adams noticed his phone ringing.

Former Polars standout Tyler Johnson — he was a Gophers freshman by then and on his way to an NFL career — was calling Adams to congratulate him on North's 30-14 victory over Rushford-Peterson.

"He is the only person that has that kind of clearance," Adams said, laughing.

Johnson and Adams were sharing a moment that was five years in the making. The Polars became only the third Minneapolis City Conference team to win a football state championship, the first since Minneapolis Washburn won in 1977. Improvement had built every year of Johnson's time at North.

"This is a dream that came true," Polars defensive lineman Phillip Scott said. "Ever since I started playing football I had never won a championship. … It is a blessing to win a championship with the rest of my brothers."

In three other finals:

Jake Groteboer scored on a 5-yard run with 25 seconds left, giving Rochester Lourdes a 42-35 triumph over St. Croix Lutheran in Class 3A. The teams combined for 861 yards, yet Eagles linebacker senior Carter Greguson set a Prep Bowl record with 20 solo tackles.

Backup running back Liam Ford weaved his way for a 24-yard touchdown with 4 minutes, 50 seconds remaining as Benilde-St. Margaret's rallied to edge Winona 31-28 in Class 4A.

Running back Christophor Bain ran for 278 yards and four touchdowns as Grand Meadow defeated Cleveland 41-21 in Nine-Man. It was the Superlarks' fourth consecutive title.

State championship games

Class 6A: Totino-Grace 28, Eden Prairie 20

Class 5A: Elk River 42, Spring Lake Park 14

Class 4A: Benilde-St. Margaret's 31, Winona 28

Class 3A: Rochester Lourdes 42, St. Croix Lutheran 35

Class 2A: Caledonia 61, Eden Valley-Watkins 12

Class 1A: Minneapolis North 30, Rushford-Peterson 14

Nine-man: Grand Meadow 41, Cleveland 21