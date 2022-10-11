Three undefeated Class 6A teams remain atop the Metro Top 10 released Tuesday. Change begins at No. 4.
Shakopee rose to No. 4 for Week 7, swapping spots with Eden Prairie, the team the Sabers defeated Friday. Eden Prairie fell to No. 6. In between is another team on the rise: St. Thomas Academy, winner of a clash Friday with another Class 5A power, Mahtomedi. The Cadets were No. 8 in Week 6.
Centennial, after routing Blaine on Friday, found its way into the rankings at No. 8.
The new Metro Top 10:
1. Maple Grove (6-0). Last week: def. Wayzata 28-21. The Crimson have done exactly what good teams do: take care of business. They scored 28 unanswered second-half points to get past Wayzata after going down by two touchdowns at halftime.
2. Rosemount (6-0). Last week: def. Farmington 49-0. After back-to-back meat-grinder victories over Eden Prairie and Lakeville South, the Irish were able to relax and take a breath. Fifteen different players touched the ball as they danced an Irish jig on the Tigers' hides.
3. Stillwater (6-0). Last week: def. Forest Lake 27-14. The Ponies have made the jump from upstart to target. They walked into the biggest game in Forest Lake's recent history and cut the then-undefeated Rangers back down to size.
4. Shakopee (5-1). Last week: def. Eden Prairie 31-14. This was no fluke. The Sabers, after going down 14-7 in the second quarter, reeled off 24 straight points in one of the toughest places in the metro for visiting teams.
5. St. Thomas Academy (5A, 6-0): Last week: def. Mahtomedi 28-14. The Cadets are a team with no real weakness and would make a fine showing of themselves regardless of their class or their opponent's. They're as deep in offensive talent as any team in the metro.
6. Lakeville South (4-2). Last week: def Prior Lake 21-17. I fully expect the Cougars to be dangerous come postseason. This is a team that's relearning how to win games after having a 23-game winning streak broken.
7. Eden Prairie (4-2). Last week: lost to Shakopee 31-14. After an online threat was made against the school Friday, causing Friday's game to be moved to Saturday, it's understandable that that Eagles were a bit distracted.
8. Centennial (4-2). Last week: def. Blaine 34-0. Traditionally underrated, the Cougars give every opponent a physical battle and are never blown out. Until they pulled away from Blaine, their first five games were decided by a total of 18 points.
9. Forest Lake (5-1). Last week: lost to Stillwater 27-14. The Rangers' first loss showed signs of positivity and areas to improve. They played Stillwater straight up until a two-score spurt late in the first half sapped momentum.
10. Prior Lake (4-2). Last week: Lost to Lakeville South 21-17. The Lakers looked for much of the season like they'd put past demons behind them. But back-to-back losses have put them at a crossroads with Rosemount dead ahead. Are they as good as we thought? We'll know soon enough.
On the cusp: Woodbury (5-1), Minnetonka (4-2), Hutchinson (4A, 5-1), Elk River (5A, 6-0).