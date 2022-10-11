Three undefeated Class 6A teams remain atop the Metro Top 10 released Tuesday. Change begins at No. 4.

Shakopee rose to No. 4 for Week 7, swapping spots with Eden Prairie, the team the Sabers defeated Friday. Eden Prairie fell to No. 6. In between is another team on the rise: St. Thomas Academy, winner of a clash Friday with another Class 5A power, Mahtomedi. The Cadets were No. 8 in Week 6.

Centennial, after routing Blaine on Friday, found its way into the rankings at No. 8.

The new Metro Top 10:

1. Maple Grove (6-0). Last week: def. Wayzata 28-21. The Crimson have done exactly what good teams do: take care of business. They scored 28 unanswered second-half points to get past Wayzata after going down by two touchdowns at halftime.

2. Rosemount (6-0). Last week: def. Farmington 49-0. After back-to-back meat-grinder victories over Eden Prairie and Lakeville South, the Irish were able to relax and take a breath. Fifteen different players touched the ball as they danced an Irish jig on the Tigers' hides.

3. Stillwater (6-0). Last week: def. Forest Lake 27-14. The Ponies have made the jump from upstart to target. They walked into the biggest game in Forest Lake's recent history and cut the then-undefeated Rangers back down to size.

4. Shakopee (5-1). Last week: def. Eden Prairie 31-14. This was no fluke. The Sabers, after going down 14-7 in the second quarter, reeled off 24 straight points in one of the toughest places in the metro for visiting teams.

5. St. Thomas Academy (5A, 6-0): Last week: def. Mahtomedi 28-14. The Cadets are a team with no real weakness and would make a fine showing of themselves regardless of their class or their opponent's. They're as deep in offensive talent as any team in the metro.

Thursday's football schedule

Friday's football schedule

6. Lakeville South (4-2). Last week: def Prior Lake 21-17. I fully expect the Cougars to be dangerous come postseason. This is a team that's relearning how to win games after having a 23-game winning streak broken.

7. Eden Prairie (4-2). Last week: lost to Shakopee 31-14. After an online threat was made against the school Friday, causing Friday's game to be moved to Saturday, it's understandable that that Eagles were a bit distracted.

8. Centennial (4-2). Last week: def. Blaine 34-0. Traditionally underrated, the Cougars give every opponent a physical battle and are never blown out. Until they pulled away from Blaine, their first five games were decided by a total of 18 points.

9. Forest Lake (5-1). Last week: lost to Stillwater 27-14. The Rangers' first loss showed signs of positivity and areas to improve. They played Stillwater straight up until a two-score spurt late in the first half sapped momentum.

10. Prior Lake (4-2). Last week: Lost to Lakeville South 21-17. The Lakers looked for much of the season like they'd put past demons behind them. But back-to-back losses have put them at a crossroads with Rosemount dead ahead. Are they as good as we thought? We'll know soon enough.

On the cusp: Woodbury (5-1), Minnetonka (4-2), Hutchinson (4A, 5-1), Elk River (5A, 6-0).