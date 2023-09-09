Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Lakeville North junior linebacker Reece Hunt lived up to coach Brian Vossen's scouting report: Fast and powerful.

Hunt came free on the pass rush late in Friday's game at Rosemount. He lowered the boom on quarterback Tyler Japel, getting the sack and forcing a fumble to preserve a 14-11 victory.

With the road upset, Lakeville North (2-0) continued its climb from three consecutive losing seasons to relevance. The past two seasons, the Panthers didn't record their second victory until October.

The Panthers entered Friday's game ranked ninth in the Star Tribune's Metro Top 10. Rosemount (1-1) was ranked third.

Lakeville North junior Ayden Forsgren returned the opening kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown, blazing through the cool evening as he stunned the home crowd. The Panthers doubled their lead with a touchdown later in the first quarter. Quarterback Riley Grossman completed a 28-yard touchdown pass to fellow junior Lane Johnson.

Trailing 14-0, Rosemount recovered on special teams to post a pair of important plays. First, junior Noah Alexander split the uprights with a 30-yard field goal. Then the Irish blocked a Lakeville North field goal try as time expired in the first half.

Rosemount blanked Eastview last week, but the 35-0 result wasn't perfect. Starting quarterback Gavin Caswell, a junior, broke his wrist on his left (non-throwing) hand and will miss several weeks. Japel took the snaps Friday.

The game took on a different identity in the second half. Hard yards and tough tackling became the focus — hallmarks of a classic south metro battle. At least until Japel broke through, hitting Riddick Collier for a 22-yard score midway through the fourth quarter. The Irish added the two-point conversion and cut their deficit to 14-11. Then Hunt made the big play to seal the deal.