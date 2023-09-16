See more of the story

Eagan is coming off its best season in 20 years. It could be better this year.

The Wildcats defense was stellar in a 17-6 victory over Class 6A, No. 9 Rosemount on Friday at Eagan High School. It was the second consecutive loss for the Irish (1-2), who played for the Class 6A championship last season.

Eagan (2-1), which finished 5-4 a year ago, opened the scoring on senior quarterback Carson Schwamb's 1-yard run. The Wildcats increased their lead to 10-0 on senior Jack Hansen's 22-yard field goal before halftime.

Rosemount avoided being shut out when senior Maki Whelan scored on a 5-yard run in the third quarter. The Irish have scored only one touchdown in each of their past two games.

The Wildcats countered with Schwamb's second 1-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter.

In other games Friday:

Chanhassen 63, Rochester Century 41: Senior Maxwell Woods had an 87-yard kickoff return and a 46-yard run for touchdowns on his first three touches and finished with seven touchdowns as the Class 5A, No. 2 Storm (3-0) overwhelmed the Panthers (1-2). He added a third touchdown in the first quarter on a 20-yard run. In the second quarter, Woods scored on a 19-yard run on fourth-and-3 and on a 57-yard run. The Storm piled up 50 first-half points.

Burnsville 29, Roseville 7: Senior quarterback Jeremy Sherlock ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third as the Blaze (1-2) scored 29 second-half points to beat the Raiders. He scored on runs of 21 and 50 yards and threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to sophomore running back Caleb Kamara.

St. Paul Central 14, Minneapolis Washburn 10: Junior running back Lavonte Cox scored his second touchdown on a 14-yard run in the fourth quarter at the Minutemen (2-1) edged the Millers (1-2). He also scored on an 18-yard run in the second quarter.

St. Thomas Academy 35, Cretin-Derham Hall 17: Senior running back Savion Hart scored the first three touchdowns of the game on runs of 4 and 65 yards and a 16-yard pass reception for the Cadets (2-1). Senior quarterback Maximus Sims threw three touchdown passes against the Raiders (1-2).

Stillwater 28, East Ridge 20: Sophomore quarterback Nick Kinsey threw three touchdown passes, all to different receivers, as the Ponies (2-1) downed the Raptors (1-2). Kinsey passed for four touchdowns last week against Woodbury.

