It didn't take long for a ranked team to be knocked out of the Class 6A playoffs.

Senior Charlie Bern scored his fourth touchdown on a 32-yard run with 7 minutes, 47 seconds remaining as East Ridge upset No. 8 Anoka 35-28 in the opening round Friday night. The host Tornadoes (6-3) had won their previous two games to climb in the state rankings.

Bern also scored on runs of 1 and 3 yards and caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Tanner Zolnosky. Deontae Flemino caught a 36-yard touchdown pass from Zolnosky to open the scoring for the Raptors (3-6).

Anoka tied it 28-28 on Peyton Podany's third touchdown pass, a 24-yarder to Owen Arndt early in the fourth quarter. Podany earlier threw touchdown passes to fellow junior Afy Ibekwe of 7 and 17 yards.

In other Class 6A first-round games Friday:

Eagan 45, White Bear Lake 27: Junior running back Tate Gage and senior quarterback Carson Schwamb combined for five rushing touchdowns as the Wildcats (4-5) beat the Bears (3-6). Gage scored on runs of 6, 41 and 44 yards while Schwamb scored on two 1-yard plunges. White Bear Lake sophomore Tomi Animasaun threw four touchdown passes, two each to seniors Austin Gibson and Vinny Villella.

Eden Prairie 41, Osseo 12: Senior quarterback Zander Hemmesch threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in the first half, leading the No. 1-ranked Eagles (9-0) past the Orioles (0-9). Junior Andrew Nguyen got Eden Prairie off to a fast start, taking the opening kickoff back 52 yards for a touchdown.

Forest Lake 31, Wayzata 7: Leyton Patzer and Nolan Dumonceaux each rushed for two touchdowns as the Rangers (6-3) dismantled the Trojans (2-6). Patzer scored on runs of 1 and 3 yards while Dumonceaux scored on runs of 2 and 15 yards.

Minnetonka 37, Eastview 6: The No. 7 Skippers (7-2) scored two touchdowns two minutes apart in the first quarter and cruised past the Lightning (4-5). Lucas Knox scored two of the Skippers' five rushing touchdowns, on runs of 3 and 12 yards.

Rochester Mayo 28, St. Michael-Albertville 21: Isaiah Beale scored on a 3-yard run with 37 seconds remaining as the Spartans (4-5) upset the Knights (5-4). St. Michael-Albertville tied it 21-21 on Will Barthel's 11-yard touchdown pass to fellow senior Owen Egge and his two-point conversion run with 5:34 remaining. Rees Grimsrud threw three touchdown passes for the Spartans.

Shakopee 34, Champlin Park 12: The Sabers (6-3) took to the ground to eliminate the Rebels (3-6). Senior quarterback Leyton Kerns ran for two touchdowns (10 and 14 yards) as four different players scored rushing touchdowns.

Stillwater 56, Hopkins 6: The No. 6 Ponies (7-2) marched down the field on their opening possession and went on to crush the winless Royals (0-9). Senior Tanner Schmidt caught a 12-yard touchdown pass and returned a punt 48 yards for a score as Stillwater raced to a 49-0 halftime lead. Junior Riley Runk returned a punt 52 yards for a touchdown in the first half.

Woodbury 42, Buffalo 0: The Bison (5-4) had no answer for George Bjellos and the Royals (5-4). The senior quarterback threw five first-half touchdown passes, two each to Charlie Jacobson and Isaiah Tisdale, and ran for one as Woodbury raced to a 42-0 halftime lead.

