John Warpinski ran for a season-high 222 yards and scored two touchdowns as Edina rolled over visiting Farmington 42-0 on Friday in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Edina receiver Meyer Swinney scored on two spectactular catch-and-run touchdowns, 26 and 76 yards.

Edina (6-3) scored on all but two of its possessions until the fourth quarter, when the game was played with running time. The Hornets won their fifth game in a row.

Farmington finished 3-6.

