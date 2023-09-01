On the first full night of 2023 high school football, Chanhassen's 34-28 victory over host Elk River on Thursday in a matchup of Class 5A powers was about lessons being learned and messages being delivered.

For defending state champion Elk River, which had only five returning starters from it undefeated 2022 juggernaut, it was, according to coach Steve Hamilton, "a learning experience."

"For us to be successful, our line has to play fast," he said, noting that there was just one veteran on the offensive line. "Tonight they saw how fast you need to play."

Expectations are orbital for Chanhassen. With a deep and talented roster back from the team that narrowly lost in the 2022 playoffs to eventual Class 5A runner-up Mankato West, there's a reason to be high on the Storm this season. Particularly because they have the most electrifying running back in the state in senior speedster Maxwell Woods, who's been known to take nothing runs and suddenly make them seem worthwhile.

While Woods didn't disappoint — he broke off a 68-yard scoring run in the second quarter, mere seconds after Elk River had taken a two-score lead, that left the spectators murmuring with jaws hanging open. The message: Woods' speed is to be respected, even feared.

"Yeah, he's really good," Hamilton said with a grin.

Elk River started the game better than even Hamilton thought it would, scoring early touchdowns and taking a 21-13 lead into halftime.

Chanhassen's edge in athleticism showed after halftime. The Storm scored quickly when they had the ball, thanks largely to senior quarterback Brayden Windschitl's strong, accurate arm. He threw four touchdown passes in the game, three after halftime, punctuated by a gorgeous 26-yard throw to Daxton Bush on fourth-and-15 with 3:18 left in the game that gave the Storm their first lead. The only lead they'd need.

Woods was a known commodity entering the game; Windschitl, who threw just one varsity pass in 2022, was not. His performance served notice that Chanhassen is far from a one-dimensional team.

"He's been amazing all summer," Woods said of his quarterback. "I couldn't wait to seem him play tonight."

Chanhassen coach Cullen Nelson stressed his team's resilience, coming back to win on the road against the defending champions.

"Last year, we were a resilient crew, too, and we won a bunch of one-score games," he said. "I hoped this crew would learn from that and they did. We were resilient all the way through."