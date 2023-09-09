Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Centennial showed off a quick-strike, big-play offense, putting up more than 40 points for the second week in a row Friday in a 45-20 romp over visiting Blaine.

Maverick Harper scored three touchdowns, highlighted by an 89-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. He has scored seven touchdowns in the first two weeks of the season.

Blaine played without starting quarterback Frank Daniels, who was injured in a victory over St. Michael-Albertville in Week 1.

Harper finished with 181 yards rushing. Centennial improved to 2-0. Blaine fell to 1-1.