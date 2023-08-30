Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The quarterbacks

No position is more important than quarterback, and many quarterbacks are expected to be difference-makers for their high school football teams this fall. Staff writer Jim Paulsen, having spent weeks studying video for the Metro Dream Team, lists a dozen from the metro, starting with the two who made the Dream Team:

Tanner Zolnosky, East Ridge, senior, 6-0, 195: Strong-armed and agile, he epitomizes the term "moxie." He thinks the position as well as he plays it.

Maximus Sims, St. Thomas Academy, senior, 6-2, 170: Few things are prettier than watching the elusive Sims getting outside the pocket and lofting his tight spiral to a receiver downfield.

Riley Grossman, Lakeville North, junior, 6-1, 195: Third-year starter has all the tools — speed, strong arm and leadership skills to spare.

George Bjellos, Woodbury, senior, 6-2, 195: Bjellos, who throws perhaps the best deep ball in the metro, has become the consummate leader expected of a third-year starter.

Milos Spasojevic, Minnetonka, senior, 6-5, 215: His stats from 2022 — 119-for-178 for 1,307 yards and 10 TDs — were not bad, but with a year as starter behind him, expect a jump in productivity this season.

Landen Mickelson, St. Agnes, senior, 6-2, 205: Strong-armed leader paced the Aggies to eight straight victories in 2022, passing for 1,430 yards and 17 TDs.

Cole Heilbrun, Wayzata, senior, 6-2, 205: Laser-armed passer who can make all the throws. Has an innate feel for the pocket and the ability to step away from the rush and make an accurate throw under duress.

Reece Dawson, Rogers, senior, 6-3, 215: Sturdy, with excellent pocket presence. Strong enough to withstand a pass rush, agile enough to run when needed.

Logan Butler, Hutchinson, senior, 6-4, 200: Hutchinson quarterbacks tend to thrive with play-action, but the talented Butler can lead the team with his quick pass release and on-the-money accuracy.

Nick Kinsey, Stillwater, sophomore, 6-2, 190. A transfer from Benilde-St. Margaret's, the uber-talented Kinsey should smooth out the transition from Max Shikenjanski, now with the Gophers.

Luke Emmerich, Monticello, junior, 6-2, 200: As an athlete, he's as good as they come, able to turn nothing into something good. "When healthy," Magic coach Andy Pierskalla adds.

Chase Pemberton, Andover, senior, 6-3, 185: A versatile athlete who runs and throws with equal aplomb. Threw only 31 passes in back-up duty in 2022, but coach Tom Develice said Pemberton "could surprise people."

Coaches in new places

New coaches abound in the metro this season. A list of changes:

Academy Force: Darrell Moffitt

Buffalo: Jackson Litterer

Chisago Lakes: Ryan Anderson

Delano: Sean Peterson

Eastview: Wade Buckley

Farmington: Rick Sutton

Glencoe-Silver Lake: Gary Kosek

Holy Family: Dan O'Brien

Minneapolis Roosevelt: Thomas Krambeer

Norwood Young America: Chris Goodwin

SMB: Hugh Brown

St. Agnes: Samuel Thompson

St. Thomas Academy: Travis Walch

College recruiting

Nine of the top 10 football recruits in the state, as ranked by 247Sports, have made a commitment. Only Coon Rapids wide receiver KhiJohnn Cummings-Coleman, ranked 10th, has not revealed his choice.

Seven of them chose the Gophers: safety Koi Perich of Esko, linebacker Mason Carrier of Detroit Lakes, defensive lineman Jide Abasiri of Prior Lake, defensive lineman Mo Saine of Eden Prairie, athlete Simon Seidl of Hill-Murray, wide receiver Jalen Smith of Mankato West and edge rusher Sam Macy of Chanhassen.

From the top 10, only No. 2 Wyatt Gilmore, a defensive lineman from Rogers, and No. 3 Emerson Mandell, an offensive lineman from Irondale, plan to leave the state. Gilmore is headed to Oklahoma, Mandell to Wisconsin,

Turf woes at Mounds View

Mounds View was supposed to host Farmington on Thursday in the season opener, but Mustangs faithful will have to make a drive to Spring Lake Park High School to cheer for their team.

The opener has been moved because of problems with the turf at Mounds View's home field, Mustangs Stadium. The infill that supports the FieldTurf has deteriorated, making for unsafe footing.

"FieldTurf, who didn't install the turf, is out working on it right now," athletic director Jim Galvin said. "It was sticking to kids' cleats. What can you do? It's out of our control."

Mounds View was able to move the game to Spring Lake Park High School. Galvin said he's been assured that it will be the only required change this season.

"Luckily for us, the next two games are on the road," said Galvin, who added that the soccer teams have been similarly affected and have moved practices to nearby Bethel University. "It should be fixed before our next home game."

Mounds View's next home game, after Thursday, is Sept. 22 vs. Stillwater.