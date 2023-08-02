Minnesota high school cross-country runners have logged miles this summer in hopes of qualifying for the state championships — an event that is also on the move.

A 30-year run of state meets at St. Olaf College in Northfield has ended. The three-class event will return to the University of Minnesota's Les Bolstad Golf Course in November. The course previously held the boys races from 1964-90 and girls races from 1975-90.

"St. Olaf requested a break from hosting," said Charlie Campbell, Minnesota State High School League associate director. "Moving to three classes intensified the lift required to make the state meet happen. We have sure appreciated our partnership with them over the years."

The St. Olaf Showcase will still happen. The 5,000-meter race, featuring a who's who of top runners and teams, will take place Aug. 31.

The state meet expanded from two classes to three in 2021. The Les Bolstad Golf Course, located in Falcon Heights, is accustomed to holding large meets. Select Minnesota high school runners take part in the annual Roy Griak Invitational there, and college runners also compete there. Campbell said the league "will be designing a unique course for the MSHSL championship races."

The cross-country season begins Aug. 14, and the championship races will be held Nov. 4. Campbell said spectators will need to purchase tickets for the first time.