MADI HICKS

Chanhassen • golf

Hicks put one priority on her agenda entering her final prep season: Have fun. She is doing just that, and she's producing outstanding results.

The Minnesota Golf Association's No. 4-ranked girls' golfer in the state, she has recorded a 4-under-par 68 at Dahlgreen Golf Club and a 3-under-par 69 at Ridges at Sand Creek among her five meets. She has been the medalist in four meets and was runner-up in the other.

"A big goal of mine coming into my senior year was to have more fun out on the course," Hicks said. "I am definitely doing that, and it is paying off."

Hicks has been at the top of Chanhassen's lineup since she was a seventh-grader.

"Madi is a special person, special athlete," Storm coach Dave Kalthoff said. "She is an outstanding individual."

Hicks recently won the school's Athena Award, presented to the outstanding female senior student-athlete. She was a two-year captain on the basketball team.

"I didn't think I would win that. That is an amazing honor," Hicks said. "It's a huge accomplishment."

LINUS TOWARD

Shakopee • lacrosse

Toward has been a model of consistency for the third-ranked Sabers (7-0). The junior attacker has netted at least four goals in each of Shakopee's first six games. Coming off a 66-goal season, Toward has 30 goals this season.

LAUBENRA BEN

Park Center • track and field

The senior won four events, setting two school records, in the Maple Grove Invitational. Ben won the 100, 200 and 400 meters and the triple jump. She established program records in the 100 (11.87 seconds) and 200 (24.59).

KYLER SCHWAMB

Farmington • golf

"When it comes to crunch time, the more pressure on Kyler the better," Tigers coach Jon Holmes said. A junior, Schwamb shot a 7-under-par 66 in leading Farmington to its third consecutive team victory in the Dakota Invitational at Emerald Greens Golf Course.

KAITLYN WAY

Blaine • softball

The junior first baseman went 7-for-13 with four home runs — eclipsing the three she hit last season — a double and 10 RBI as the Bengals won three times to improve their record to 12-2. Way is hitting .429 this season with 20 RBI and 15 runs scored.

JACKSON SCHAFFER

Hastings • baseball

Schaffer is one of the reasons Hastings is 10-0. He has hit safely in each game, has nine extra-base hits and has scored 17 runs. "Jackson is having a great senior season both in the field and at the plate," Raiders coach Ryan Stoffel said. "His productivity at the plate has been rock solid."

THALIA MENDOZA-BRUNOTTE

Monticello • track and field

A mainstay for the Magic since eighth grade, Mendoza-Brunotte has come out flying her senior year. She won the 200 and 400 in the Central Minnesota Mega Meet after winning the 200 and running on a leg on the victorious 4x200 relay team in the Buffalo Invitational. She also set the school record in the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 6 inches.

