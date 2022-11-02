Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

History was behind the St. Paul Academy boys' soccer team Tuesday.

The Spartans, the most storied program in state history, scored just 1 minute, 18 seconds into the game, extended the lead to four goals by halftime and cruised to a 6-0 victory over Maranatha Christian Academy in the Class 1A semifinals of the boys' soccer state tournament Tuesday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

St. Paul Academy (13-3-1), a four-time state champion, was making its 18th state tournament appearance but its first since 2012. The players knew well the pedigree of the program and were determined to live up to it.

"It's been 10 years since we've been here," sophomore midfielder Ezra Straub said. "Ever since we started sections, it was about playing for the people that couldn't get here."

Senior Yash Kshirsagar had two goals and an assist, all in the game's first 27 minutes. Other goal scorers include John Sullivan, who scored the first goal, Nathan Cohen, Cooper Bollinger-Danielson and Tommy Verhey.

Maranatha (9-11-1) had pulled off the biggest upset of the tournament, beating No. 1 seed Southwest Christian in the semifinals, but never mounted a serious threat.

Kshirsagar said the team is zeroed in on adding another championship to school legacy.

"We're excited," he said. "It's the first time in 10 years. We'd love to bring the trophy home where it belongs."