2022 BOYS' SOCCER ALL-METRO FIRST TEAM

FORWARDS/MIDFIELDERS

Xander Anderson, Woodbury, senior: Lauded by one opposing coach for "crazy skills" and being "crafty and hard to stop." Anderson has 28 goals going into Tuesday's Class 3A tournament semifinals.

Cooper Bollinger Danielson, St. Paul Academy, senior: Mr. Clutch buried nine game-winning goals among the 21 he scored. Leads the Spartans into Tuesday's Class 1A tournament semifinals.

Jacob Dinzeo, Hill-Murray, junior: Leads undefeated Hill-Murray into Tuesday's Class 2A state tournament semifinals with 25 goals. One opposing coach called him the "best player I've seen in high school soccer in a long time."

Victor Espinoza Lopez, Apple Valley, junior: Tough, playmaking wing who scored 12 of his team's 21 goals this fall. Last season, he became the first Eagles sophomore named All-State.

Chris Frantz, Maple Grove, senior: Brings 29 goals and 19 assists into Tuesday's Class 3A tournament semifinals. Scored the only goal in the Crimson's 1-0 victories in the Section 5 championship and state tournament quarterfinal.

Joe Highfield, Wayzata, senior: Has deposited 18 goals for Wayzata, which plays in Tuesday's Class 3A tournament semifinals. "He can individually change the outcome of a game," Trojans coach Dominic Duenas said.

Asher Ozuzu, Eastview, senior: The Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year also won the Class 3A Mr. Soccer Award. Led the state with 39 goals. An opposing coach called Ozuzu the "most physically imposing player I've seen in high school soccer in years."

DEFENDERS

Joey Burica, Wayzata, senior: Anchored a defense that posted 11 shutouts. "Joey's soccer IQ is off the charts," Duenas said. "He organizes his defense better than anyone we've ever had at Wayzata."

Owen Lebens-Englund, Minneapolis Washburn, senior: Dominant center back this season controlled games with his ability to cover ground and was rarely beaten in one-on-one situations.

Charles Wriedt, St. Paul Central, senior: An opposing coach called Wriedt a "consummate center back. Composed, athletic and very difficult to unsettle." Added nine goals and 13 assists to the offense.

GOALKEEPER

Drew Moseman, St. Paul Central, senior: Co-captain permitted only 14 goals in 19 games. "Could be a player of the year candidate as goalkeeper," an opposing coach said. "It's hard to see a scoring chance against him."

All-Metro second team

Forwards/midfielders: Jake Hennen, Minnetonka, junior; Nick Karam, Eastview, senior; Liam Moreira, Stillwater, senior; Mike Orlov, Wayzata, senior; Drew Pitzner, Heritage Christian, senior; Antwane Ruiz, Richfield, junior; Miki Taddeas, Stillwater, senior; Saw Say Tha, St. Paul Humboldt, senior.

Defenders: Ahmed Khadar, Osseo, senior; Angel Mendez-Lopez, Richfield, senior; Dane Paul, Hill-Murray, sophomore; Will VanGheem, Andover, senior.

Goalkeeper: Nolan Meyer, Andover, senior; Riley Roberts, St. Michael-Albertville, senior.

How they were selected

The Star Tribune's All-Metro teams and Metro Players of the Year were chosen based on nominations from metro-area coaches, conversations with coaches and staff observations.