The week between Christmas and New Year's Day is annually filled with high school sports, especially hockey and basketball, and that's true again in 2022. Here are highlights ahead and links to full daily schedules:

Boys basketball

Eastview, East Ridge and Wayzata, all ranked in the top 10 in Class 4A, are involved in the East Ridge Holiday Classic. Eastview and East Ridge meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The Granite City Classic presents a hot matchup from Class 1A. No. 1 Cherry takes on No. 4 New Life Academy at 3:30 p.m. Friday at St. Cloud State. Cherry features Division I recruit Isaac Asuma, a junior guard. Also at St. Cloud State: Holy Family, No. 1 in Class 2A, vs. Alexandria, No. 6 in Class 3A, at 8:15 p.m. Friday.

Shakopee, No. 3 in Class 4A, and No. 8 Eden Prairie play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Eden Prairie.

Benilde-St. Margaret's, No. 3 in Class 3A, plays at No. 7 Mankato East at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Girls basketball

St. Michael-Albertville, the No. 2 team in the Metro Top 10, featuring guard Tessa Johnson, Minnesota's No. 1 recruit among this season's seniors, plays Chanhassen in the St. Michael-Albertville Holiday Tournament at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

No. 1 Hopkins, No. 4 Eden Prairie and No. 5 Chaska are all in Park Center's holiday tournament. The best scheduled matchup pits Eden Prairie and Chaska at 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

No. 3 Becker will face a pair of challenges in the Granite City Classic in St. Cloud. The Bulldogs will play Alexandria, No. 7 in Class 3A, at 6:35 p.m. Thursday and Minnetonka, No. 8 in Class 4A, at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Boys hockey

No. 1 Wayzata plays No. 9 Maple Grove at 5 p.m. Thursday in the Premier Holiday Classic in the Grove at the Maple Grove Community Center.

No. 3 St. Thomas Academy, No. 4 Rogers, No. 11 Edina and No. 12 Moorhead are at the Tradition Holiday Invitational at the Dakotah! Ice Center. It's St. Thomas Academy vs. Edina at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Thursday's schedule has St. Thomas Academy vs. Moorhead at noon and Rogers vs. Edina at 5 p.m.

No. 5 Chanhassen, No. 6 Lakeville South, No. 10 Hill-Murray, No. 16 Andover and No. 17 Benilde-St. Margaret's are all playing in the Premier Holiday Classic in the Park at the St. Louis Park Rec Center. Wednesday games pit Lakeville South and Chanhassen at 5 p.m. and Andover and Hill-Murray at 7:30. Thursday ends with another clash of ranked teams: Benilde-St. Margaret's and Lakeville South at 7:30.

Girls hockey

The loaded Walser Invitational at Braemar Ice Arena has played down to a title game at 7:15 Wednesday, No. 3 Minnetonka vs. No. 7 Holy Family.

No 2 Gentry Academy is at the Breck Holiday Tournament and will take on No. 9 Stillwater at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

No. 6 Hill-Murray will face Benilde-St. Margaret's in the semifinals of the Mid-Winter Meltdown at Eden Prairie Community Center at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. The final is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. Thursday.