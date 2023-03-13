Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A low seed goes on a role, a bracket turns upside-down, memories are made and more are in the making.

It must be March.

Chanhassen's boys basketball team, seeded sixth in Class 4, Section 2, on Saturday played its way into the section final with a 65-51 victory over seventh-seeded Waconia. The Storm (15-13) upset third-seeded Shakopee in the quarterfinals, and Waconia dumped second seed Edina.

"We felt pretty good coming in. We felt the section was pretty open," Storm coach Corey Christopherson said. "We felt if we played well, we could compete with [the top seeds in the bracket]."

The Storm sunk the Wildcats (13-15) by finishing Saturday's first half on a 16-6 run that stretched over seven minutes.

Chanhassen point guard Maxwell Woods scored 23 points Saturday after contributing 33 in the 90-88 victory over Shakopee in the first round. He was well supported in the quarterfinal by Riley Johnson, who scored 27 points. When Johnson was held to seven in the semifinal, Braden Barger provided 15 points and Grant Muffenbier 12.

"We have a belief in each other," Christopherson said. "Different guys have stepped up. Guys are playing their role really well."

The Storm will face top-seeded Minnetonka in the section final Friday. The Skippers ended the regular season ranked fourth in Class 4A by Minnesota Basketball News. They held off a Storm rally for an 85-82 victory Jan. 11 at Minnetonka.

"They are a super talented team, really well coached," Christopherson said. "We played them early in the year and were competitive. We feel if we do what we do well, we'll be able to compete. If we can keep it close to the end, we'll see what happens."

White Bear Lake makes section final

A championship game pitting the top two seeds is set up in Class 4A, Section 4, after White Bear Lake's 52-50 victory over third-seeded Stillwater on Saturday. Jeremy Kolb won it with a layup with three seconds remaining.

Off an inbounds play, Bears leading scorer Jack Janicki went up for a shot from the free throw line. Instead of shooting, Janicki whipped a pass to wide-open Kolb.

"We wanted to get [Jack] the ball," Bears coach Gregory Burke said. "That was Jack creating some magic. Nine times out of 10 he takes that shot. It was great to see him trust his teammates."

Before setting up the winning basket, Janicki passed Jeff Halbert and became White Bear Lake's all-time leading scorer. Janicki finished with a game-high 21 points to reach 1,919 for his career. Halbert's record was 1,916.

"He makes everyone else better," Burke said. "He is our hardest worker. He is the first one in the gym and the last one to leave. The win overshadowed [the record]. That was special for a coach. It gave it more meaning."

The Bears had an eight-point lead with 12:17 left, but the Ponies tied it with 7:20 left, and it stayed close from there. Max Shikenjanski made a free throw with 1:07 left, tying it 50-50. Shikenjanski finished with 19 points.

"We knew they weren't going to go away," Burke said. "They stepped up, and we missed some bunnies. Max wasn't going to let them go away."

White Bear Lake will play East Ridge on Thursday for the section title.

Inside the numbers

:0.6: Time remaining when Grant Gunderson made a free throw to give Orono a 78-77 victory over Delano in a Class 3A, Section 6 semifinal Saturday. Will Strandemo scored 37 points for Delano. Isaiah Hagen scored 34 points for Orono.

37: Points by CJ Armstrong for Richfield in a 90-78 loss to Benilde-St. Margaret's in a Class 3A, Section 6 semifinal Saturday. Benilde-St. Margaret's Jalen Wilson scored 30.

30: Points by Jordan Cain for Minnetonka in an 84-66 Class 4A, Section 2 semifinal victory over Prior Lake.

31: Points by Nolan Winter in a 72-44 Lakeville North victory over Owatonna in the Class 4A, Section 1 semifinals Saturday.

33: Points by Deidrick Taylor for Minneapolis Edison in a 68-63 victory over Watertown-Mayer in a Class 2A, Section 5 quarterfinal Saturday.

34: Points by Nasir Whitlock for DeLaSalle in a 74-41 victory over Two Rivers in a Class 3A, Section 3 semifinal Saturday.