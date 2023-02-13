Park Center's balance and depth makes the Pirates No. 1.

The unbeaten Pirates (19-0) completed a season sweep of No. 3 Totino-Grace on Thursday, winning 68-65 to remain in the top spot in the Metro Top 10 boys basketball rankings.

Park Center's depth shows in its array of leading scorers game to game. In the Northwest Suburban game Thursday, it was junior point guard Casmir Chavis, who had 25 points, including three three-pointers, and six rebounds. He is the Pirates' third-leading scorer.

Despite the loss, Totino-Grace (14-6) appears to be getting healthy heading into the final three weeks of the regular season.

Buffalo (17-3) climbs back into the rankings at No. 7 after downing No. 8 Minnetonka 81-75 in a Lake Conference game. The Skippers (16-4) won the first meeting of the teams 59-57 between the two teams.

This week's marquee matchup

Lakeville North at Eastview, 7 p.m. Tuesday

The first meeting between these two was a nail-biter, with No. 10 Eastview (14-5) prevailing 79-77 in overtime. The second could be just as good. No. 2 Lakeville North (17-2) would like nothing better than revenge with first place on the line South Suburban Conference. Lakeville North 6-10 senior forward Nolan Winter, committed to Wisconsin for college, has 79 points and 26 rebounds in his past two games.

Boys basketball Metro Top 10

1. Park Center (19-0)

2. Lakeville North (17-2)

3. Totino-Grace (3A) (14-6)

4. Wayzata (16-3)

5. Benilde-St. Margaret's (3A) (17-3)

6. DeLaSalle (3A) (17-4)

7. Buffalo (17-3)

8. Minnetonka (16-4)

9. Holy Family (2A) (18-2)

10. Eastview (14-5)