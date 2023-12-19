Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The boys basketball Metro Top 10 turned in an uneventful week.

Only three matchups pitted ranked teams against each other last week, and the higher-ranked squad won each by double figures.

Unbeatens teams Park Center (6-0) and Wayzata (5-0) hold down the top two spots. The No. 1 Pirates used a balanced attack to take care of No. 5 Benilde-St. Margaret's 77-60 on Saturday.

No. 3 Lakeville North (2-2) and No. 4 Totino-Grace (3-2) each lost once last week, to Wisconsin schools.

This week's marquee matchup

Park Center at Totino-Grace, 6 p.m. Tuesday

The first of their two matchups for supremacy in the Northwest Suburban Conference. The Pirates won both games last season. Totino-Grace has already been in two close games, falling 83-81 to Wayzata and beating Hopkins 79-75, and this could be another.

Boys basketball Metro Top 10

1. Park Center (6-0). Last week: 1

2. Wayzata (5-0). Last week: 2

3. Lakeville North (2-2). Last week: 3

4. Totino-Grace (3A) (3-2). Last week: 4

5. Benilde-St. Margaret's (3A) (3-1). Last week: 5

6. Minnetonka (4-0). Last week: 6

7. Hopkins (4-1). Last week: 7

8. Shakopee (4-1). Last week: 8

9. Breck (2A) (3-0). Last week: 9

10. Osseo (3-1). Last week: 10