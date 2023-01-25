Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

5

Points allowed in the first half by Class 4A No. 1 Park Center against Centennial in a 95-26 victory in Northwest Suburban Conference boys basketball. The defending state champion Pirates (13-0) led 54-5 at halftime. They give up an average of 56.5 points per game and win by an average of 33 points.

12

Steals by Providence Academy 5-8 freshman guard Maddyn Greenway in an 84-45 girls basketball victory over Mayer Lutheran. She scored a season-high 40 points in that game and is averaging 29.7 points per game.

37

Points scored by Big Lake 6-0 junior forward Rylie Sternquist in a 74-58 victory over Chisago Lakes in girls basketball. It was quite a departure from her norm: She's averaging 14.3 points per game. Another important number: Sternquist's big game was the Hornets' first victory of the season.

41

Points scored by St. Michael-Albertville 5-10 senior guard Tessa Johnson in a 97-92 victory over Eden Prairie in Lake Conference girls basketball. Johnson, committed to play for South Carolina in college, is averaging 25.1 points per game.

1,699

Career points scored by Crosby-Ironton 5-11 freshman guard Tori Oehrlein. She recently broke the school record of 1,649 and is averaging 29.8 points per game.