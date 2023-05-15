Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Only 10 days remain in the regular season, and high school teams are loading up schedules in an effort to play the 20 games allowed.

With a crowded schedule, losses mount for even the best teams because pitching depth is tested. That shows in this week's Metro Top 10.

Cretin-Derham Hall (13-2) remains in the top spot, but the three immediately behind the Raiders — Edina (11-3), Wayzata (11-4) and Chanhassen (10-4) — are closing in fast. The Hornets and Storm have each won nine of their past 10 games.

St. Paul Highland Park (12-0) is the lone unbeaten team remaining in the state's two largest classes. The Scots are in Class 3A.

Baseball Metro Top 10

1. Cretin-Derham Hall (13-2)

2. Edina (11-3)

3. Wayzata (11-4)

4. Chanhassen (10-4)

5. Eastview (9-4)

6. Rosemount (8-4)

7. East Ridge (12-5)

8. Centennial (11-4)

9. Minnetonka (8-5)

10. Stillwater (10-6)