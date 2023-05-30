The regular season is over. It's now time to play for keeps.
Champlin Park (15-4) concludes the regular season in the top spot of the baseball Metro Top 10, followed closely by Cretin-Derham Hall (16-4). Champlin Park enters section tournament play riding a nine-game winning streak.
Four teams from the Suburban East Conference finish in the Metro Top 10: Cretin-Derham Hall plus No. 4 East Ridge (13-7), No. 6 Stillwater (13-7) and No. 7 Woodbury (13-7).
Wayzata (15-5) concludes the regular season ranked third and Chanhassen (14-6) is fifth.
Baseball Metro Top 10
1. Champlin Park (15-4)
2. Cretin-Derham Hall (16-4)
3. Wayzata (15-5)
4. East Ridge (13-7)
5. Chanhassen (14-6)
6. Stillwater (13-7)
7. Woodbury (13-7)
8. Rosemount (13-6)
9. Anoka (14-6)
10. Minnetonka (13-7)