The regular season is over. It's now time to play for keeps.

Champlin Park (15-4) concludes the regular season in the top spot of the baseball Metro Top 10, followed closely by Cretin-Derham Hall (16-4). Champlin Park enters section tournament play riding a nine-game winning streak.

Four teams from the Suburban East Conference finish in the Metro Top 10: Cretin-Derham Hall plus No. 4 East Ridge (13-7), No. 6 Stillwater (13-7) and No. 7 Woodbury (13-7).

Wayzata (15-5) concludes the regular season ranked third and Chanhassen (14-6) is fifth.

Baseball Metro Top 10

1. Champlin Park (15-4)

2. Cretin-Derham Hall (16-4)

3. Wayzata (15-5)

4. East Ridge (13-7)

5. Chanhassen (14-6)

6. Stillwater (13-7)

7. Woodbury (13-7)

8. Rosemount (13-6)

9. Anoka (14-6)

10. Minnetonka (13-7)