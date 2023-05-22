It's not a matter whether a team in the baseball Metro Top 10 is going to get beat during a week but how many times. It has become commonplace for the Twin Cities' best teams to lose two or three games in a week.

That's the sort of behavior that leads to a shakeup of the Top 10. Northwest Suburban Conference leader Champlin Park (13-4), riding a seven-game winning streak, vaults into the No. 1 spot this week.

Cretin-Derham Hall (14-4) drops one spot into the No. 2 position heading into the final week of the regular season. The Raiders fell to No. 6 Stillwater (12-7) and unranked Woodbury (12-7) last week.

The last unbeaten team in the state's two largest classes, St. Paul Highland Park, suffered its first loss of the season Saturday, 4-3 to Simley, and fell to 14-1. The Scots, who are in Class 3A, won their previous four games by a total of six runs.

Baseball Metro Top 10