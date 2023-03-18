Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The defending champions were among the quarterfinal winners Friday in the adapted floor hockey state tournaments at Bloomington Jefferson High School.

2022 champion and 2023 top seed New Prague/TCU/LSH/Belle Plaine/Jordan defeated North Tartan 10-1 in the quarterfinals of the CI division and will play Dakota United in the semifinals Friday. Dakota United defeated St. Cloud 6-3. New Prague/TCU/LSH/Belle Plaine/Jordan is going for its third state title.

On the other side of the bracket, second seed Maple Grove defeated Stillwater 12-9 and Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville defeated White Bear Lake 27-7.

In the PI division, defending champion and top seed Dakota United defeated Maple Grove 11-0. Dakota United will play Robbinsdale-Hopkins-Mound Westonka in the semifinals after Robbinsdale-Hopkins-Mound Westonka beat Minneapolis South 8-0. Dakota United is playing for its sixth state championship.

Second seed Brainerd defeated St. Paul Humboldt 9-0 and advanced to a semifinal against Anoka-Hennepin, which nipped Rochester 4-3.

The CI semifinals are scheduled for noon Saturday at Bloomington Jefferson and the finals at 4 p.m. PI semifinals will begin at 10:30 a.m., with the final at 2:30 p.m.

Boys basketball

Class 4A, Section 1: Lakeville North earned its first section title since 2019 with a 58-51 victory over rival Lakeville South at Rochester Mayo Civic Center. Nolan Winter scored 19 points and Matt Drake scored 15 to lead the Panthers (26-3) to their third victory of the season over the Cougars.

Class 4A, Section 8: Junior guard Grady Guida scored a season-high 27 points to lead Buffalo past Moorhead 82-65 at Sartell. Buffalo earned its first berth in the state tournament since 2014.

Class 2A, Section 4: Lorenzo Levy scored 27 points and Jerome Williams scored 21 points to lead Minnehaha Academy to its seventh consecutive section championship with a 90-61 victory over Concordia Academy at St. Thomas Academy.

Class 1A, Section 4: Max Briggs scored 16 points to help New Life Academy win its second consecutive section title with a 71-52 victory over Legacy Christian at St. Thomas Academy.