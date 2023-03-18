The defending champions were among the quarterfinal winners Friday in the adapted floor hockey state tournaments at Bloomington Jefferson High School.
2022 champion and 2023 top seed New Prague/TCU/LSH/Belle Plaine/Jordan defeated North Tartan 10-1 in the quarterfinals of the CI division and will play Dakota United in the semifinals Friday. Dakota United defeated St. Cloud 6-3. New Prague/TCU/LSH/Belle Plaine/Jordan is going for its third state title.
On the other side of the bracket, second seed Maple Grove defeated Stillwater 12-9 and Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville defeated White Bear Lake 27-7.
In the PI division, defending champion and top seed Dakota United defeated Maple Grove 11-0. Dakota United will play Robbinsdale-Hopkins-Mound Westonka in the semifinals after Robbinsdale-Hopkins-Mound Westonka beat Minneapolis South 8-0. Dakota United is playing for its sixth state championship.
Second seed Brainerd defeated St. Paul Humboldt 9-0 and advanced to a semifinal against Anoka-Hennepin, which nipped Rochester 4-3.
The CI semifinals are scheduled for noon Saturday at Bloomington Jefferson and the finals at 4 p.m. PI semifinals will begin at 10:30 a.m., with the final at 2:30 p.m.
Boys basketball
Class 4A, Section 1: Lakeville North earned its first section title since 2019 with a 58-51 victory over rival Lakeville South at Rochester Mayo Civic Center. Nolan Winter scored 19 points and Matt Drake scored 15 to lead the Panthers (26-3) to their third victory of the season over the Cougars.
Class 4A, Section 8: Junior guard Grady Guida scored a season-high 27 points to lead Buffalo past Moorhead 82-65 at Sartell. Buffalo earned its first berth in the state tournament since 2014.
Class 2A, Section 4: Lorenzo Levy scored 27 points and Jerome Williams scored 21 points to lead Minnehaha Academy to its seventh consecutive section championship with a 90-61 victory over Concordia Academy at St. Thomas Academy.
Class 1A, Section 4: Max Briggs scored 16 points to help New Life Academy win its second consecutive section title with a 71-52 victory over Legacy Christian at St. Thomas Academy.