CHARLESTON, Ill. — Geremy Hickbottom rushed for two touchdowns and passed for another to help Tennessee State beat Eastern Illinois 28-0 on Saturday for its first three-game winning streak since 2017.

It was also Tennessee State's first shutout in an Ohio Valley Conference game since 2013.

The Tennessee State defense took advantage of four turnovers. James Green, Josh Green and Eddie Graham each made an interception, and Davoan Hawkins forced a fumble. Green returned his 47 yards before getting tackled at the 2, and Graham made his in the end zone.

Hickbottom was 14 of 24 for 161 yards, and he carried it eight times for 38 yards for Tennessee State (4-3, 2-1). Devon Starling rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries.

Three quarterbacks for Eastern Illinois (1-7, 1-2) combined for 15-of-35 passing for 115 yards. Otto Kuhns had a team-high 70 yards passing but was intercepted three times.

