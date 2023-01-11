DULUTH — A Hibbing, Minn. man who previously pleaded guilty to strangling his former landlord was sentenced to more than 28 years in prison Tuesday in St. Louis County District Court.

Blake Andrew Stangel, 53, killed Courtney Fenske, 71, in late November 2017. She was discovered by authorities after her mail carrier called for a welfare check. Stangel's DNA was found at the scene, but it took investigators about three years to make a match. He had recently become a person-of-interest in the case when he was brought in to the Hibbing Police Department in 2021 with outstanding warrants.

Stangel pleaded guilty to second-degree intentional murder and first-degree aggravated sale of a controlled substance in November. According to court documents, he made a recorded call while he was in custody and admitted that he went to Fenske's home with someone else and had tied her up during a burglary. No one else has been charged.