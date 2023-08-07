DULUTH — A Hibbing man pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in connection to the death of his girlfriend Kari Jo Petrich. Both had made 911 calls before she was found unresponsive in an apartment in June 2022.

Eric James Jarvis, 47, will likely be sentenced to more than 8 years in prison at his Sept. 14 sentencing, according to a news release from the St. Louis County Attorneys Office.

Petrich enjoyed gardening and home décor. She loved having all four of her children home at the same time and watching her grandchildren play with her dog, according to her obituary. She had worked as a CNA at assisted living facilities.

According to the criminal complaint, officers from the Hibbing Police Department found Petrich, 43, lying on the living room floor with severe bruising on her face and blood stains and glass shards in the carpeting. Jarvis had called 911 to request a cavalry and an ambulance in the days before, and she called back to report she didn't need an ambulance. Police responded to another call to the same address later that night.

Jarvis called 911 again a couple days later — the morning Petrich was found dead. He told officers at the time, "we probably fought dude. Like we honestly probably fought."