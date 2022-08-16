DULUTH — A Hibbing man pleaded guilty to second-degree unintentional manslaughter on Tuesday — four years after the shooting death of Kevin Weiss, who was dating his ex-girlfriend.

Brian Ross Shaw, 38, had sent hostile text messages to Weiss in December 2018, days before shooting him in the lower abdomen near the woman's home in Gary-New Duluth. Weiss had been kicked out of the woman's house and had returned to try to talk to her and pick up some of his things, according to court documents. While there, Weiss broke a window.

Shaw admitted to authorities that he had shot Weiss, but he called it an accident. Weiss had come toward him, he said, and Shaw fell — triggering his shotgun. Weiss was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shaw waived all defenses and was immediately taken into custody from the St. Louis County Courthouse. His sentencing is Nov. 3.