CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Geno Hess ran for 116 yards and three touchdowns, Southeast Missouri State intercepted three passes and the Redhawks defeated Austin Peay 30-14 on Saturday night.

Hess led a ground game that piled up 197 yards and the Redhawks' limited passing game added 93 yards as SE Missouri State (2-4, 2-1 Ohio Valley) won despite being outgained by 100 yards.

Draylen Ellis was 28 of 53 for 259 yards for the Governors (2-4, 0-2). All three interceptions were his. D.J. Render caught 11 passes for 89 yards and Ahmaad Tanner rushed for 63 yards and both Austin Peay touchdowns.

Tanner's second touchdown, on a 53-yard run in the third quarter, drew the Governors within 23-14 but Hess's 2-yard run late in the third closed out the scoring.

Jalyn Williams was 7 of 14 passing for 68 yards for the Redhawks.

